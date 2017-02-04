Car overturns near Beijing's Tiananmen Square

BEIJING (REUTERS) - A car crashed and overturned near Tiananmen Square in the heart of Beijing on Friday (Feb 3), with police saying the driver had lost control on a slippery road and cautioning against the spreading of rumours.

Police said on their official microblog on Friday that the 26-year-old driver had taken responsibility for the accident.

In 2013, a vehicle crashed on the edge of Tiananmen Square, killing five people and injuring dozens in what China said was a planned attack by the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, a Muslim Uighur separatist group.

Police said the driver, surnamed Zhang, in Friday's accident was a Beijing resident.

Tiananmen Square is at the political and cultural heart of Beijing and security is always tight in the wake of the government's bloody crackdown on student-led protests there in 1989.