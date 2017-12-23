BreadTalk in $3m tie-up with Japan rice wholesaler

Singapore-listed food and beverage company BreadTalk Group will form a $3 million joint venture with Japan's Shinmei Corp. The 115-year-old Kobe-based firm, Japan's largest exporter of rice, owns the Genki Sushi chain of sushi restaurants.

The joint venture company, BTG-Shinmei Venture, will be incorporated in Singapore and begin operations next month. The BreadTalk Group holds a 66 per cent stake, while Shinmei owns the remaining 34 per cent, the two firms announced yesterday.

This is BreadTalk Group's first partnership with a trading firm, and comes a year after the firms began talks. With this venture, the group eyes cost savings for customers, entry into new markets like Japan, the United States and Europe, and a new revenue stream.

BTG-Shinmei Venture's business is in the buying of ingredients and processed food, including flour, rice, sugar and seafood, from local producers or Shinmei's group of subsidiaries. Shinmei owns a variety of businesses dealing in rice and processed food, seafood, fruit and vegetables. It also deals in food logistics.

BTG-Shinmei Venture will provide these products to the BreadTalk Group, which already uses premium Japanese ingredients like Shinmei rice, but hopes to introduce more items that tap on high-quality Japanese produce.

This will allow better cost efficiencies, and the company is targeting at least a 1 per cent reduction in purchase value, now estimated at $100 million a year.

The partnership will potentially also allow BreadTalk Group to buy in bulk for less. Said chief executive officer Henry Chu: "Instead of buying 10 tonnes of rice, we might be able to buy 20 tonnes - 10 for our own business, and sell the remaining 10 to other companies... We can also learn from Shinmei's buying and selling processes."

Meanwhile, both firms hope the deal will open doors for them.

BreadTalk Group is in 17 countries in Asia and the Middle East, operating nearly 1,000 stores in all with brands such as BreadTalk, Toast Box, Food Republic, Din Tai Fung and Song Fa Bak Kut Teh.

It will open its first Song Fa Bak Kut Teh outlet in Shanghai on Jan 26,while its first Din Tai Fung outlet in London is due to open in the third quarter of next year.

Group chairman George Quek said the firm hopes to launch its first BreadTalk outlet in Japan next year, in Tokyo or Osaka. Also in the pipeline are Food Republic and Song Fa Bak Kut Teh outlets.

The firm hopes to leverage on Shinmei's presence to expand in the US. Shinmei opened a production facility in California in 2015.

Shinmei too wants to tap the BreadTalk Group's network to expand abroad. Its president Mitsuo Fujio hopes to introduce new restaurants in Singapore and the region. These could range from yakiniku grilled meat and ramen eateries to shabu shabu hotpot and Japanese curry restaurants.

He also expects the partnership to give a fillip to Japan's shrinking agriculture sector, as it will connect, through Shinmei, rural farmers with international markets.