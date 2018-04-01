Boy in China puts foot on lift door to stretch; ends up wrecking it

An 11-year-old boy in China wrecked the door of a lift in China - merely by placing his foot on it for a stretch, according to local media reports.

Closed-circuit television video (CCTV) of the incident last Monday (March 27) in the city of Xinzheng, Henan province, has been making its rounds on Chinese social media platforms in the past week.

According to Sina News, the boy had entered the lift with his younger sister on the seventh floor.

Moments later, he then tried to do a stretch by placing his palm on the wall of the lift and his left foot on the door.

As the boy gave a push, the lift door suddenly sprang apart with a puff of smoke, with the siblings jumping back in shock.

The boy, who appeared confused over his supposed superhuman strength, then pressed a button on the lift's control panel.

Following the incident, the building's management asked the boy's parents to pay for the repair of the lift, according to Chinese news website The Paper.

But his mother refused after viewing the CCTV footage, saying that her son was not responsible for the damage.

She insisted that he was just being curious and had not stretched his leg fully at that point.

Instead, she argued that the building manager should thank her son for highlighting the poor quality of the lift.

"If not for my son, who knows what would happen to other people while they were using the lift?" she had said.

However, a staff from the lift manufacturing company has since come forward to clarify that there were no safety or quality issues detected, and the lift had also passed its annual inspection.

Meanwhile, residents had to resort to taking the staircase, as repair works are being carried out on the lift, which is the only one in the building.

This was the latest lift incident involving young Chinese children who have become a victim of their own cheeky actions.

Last month, a boy became trapped in a lift in Chongqing after peeing on a set of control buttons.