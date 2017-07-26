Boy, 8, in China writes to father's boss asking for time-off so they can go on holiday together

BEIJING - What's a boy to do when the summer break is about to end and his father has no time to take him on a holiday?

Write a note to his father's boss.

That was what an eight-year-old boy did recently.

The boy, who signed off the handwritten note as Yang Lele, asked his father's employer to let his father go on a few days' leave, so that they can go on a holiday together.

Lele added in the note that his friend, Xiaoming, had gone on a holiday with his parents, and he, too, would like to do so with his father.

Lele even quoted Xiaoming as saying that people who don't go on holiday during the summer break are silly.

Lele's father works in the IT industry in Beijing, according to the Red Star News website.

A picture of the note was posted on Tuesday (July 25) on the Weibo account - China's equivalent of Twitter - of a Charlie Young, believed to be Lele's father.

Mr Young wrote in Chinese: "I had earlier promised to take my child on a holiday this summer, but I couldn't keep my word as I've been busy with work.

"It didn't occur to me that he would write the letter and ask me to hand it to my boss. He even told me that Xiaoming said those who don't go on holiday during the summer break are silly.

"So, do I hand in this note, or not?"

In the end, Mr Young did not hand the note to his boss, but decided to find time to take his son on a holiday before the summer break ends, Red Star News reported.

The picture of the note has been shared more than 13,000 times by Wednesday (July 26) morning, the report said.

Commenting on Weibo, one person said: "I hope the boss can approve the leave so the father can take the boy on a holiday. Don't let work be the reason you forget to spend time with your loved ones."