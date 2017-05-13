Boy, 6, revived after being pronounced dead by doctor in China

A boy, who fell from a balcony and was pronounced dead by a doctor, turned out to be alive, Chinese media reported.

Six-year-old Peng Peng fell about 8m from the balcony in his home in Hunan on Monday (May 8), local reports said.

A doctor who accompanied the ambulance that was despatched to the scene declared the child dead. The physician also refused to take Peng Peng to the hospital, the victim's brother said.

The family objected, and with the help of witnesses at the scene, took Peng Peng to the hospital themselves.

He was revived at the hospital.

Although he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, he was not brain dead, Sina said.

The four staff on the ambulance - a doctor, a nurse, driver and paramedic are have been penalised by the hospital, the report said.