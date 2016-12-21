Boar-ding now: Police in wild pig chase at HK airport

HONG KONG • A wild boar led Hong Kong police on a merry chase after it wandered onto the apron of Hong Kong's international airport yesterday.

Several officers were able to trap the animal, holding it down with their plastic riot shields after they caught up with it at Chek Lap Kok International Airport.

"Around 2.30pm, there was a wild pig that entered the restricted area where the planes are parked," said an Airport Authority spokesman.

"The airport police unit was mobilised and subdued the pig," she said, adding that operations at the airport were not affected.

Video published on the Apple Daily website showed the animal dashing away from police.

"It's running over here! It's covered in blood," a man filming the pig from a vehicle commented.

Photographs showed blood on the beast's nose and mouth as it lay on the ground under the crush of three police shields.



A wild boar at Chek Lap Kok International Airport in Hong Kong being held to the ground with police shields (above) after leading officers on a chase. The incident was captured on video and published on the Apple Daily website. The adult animal, around 1m long and weighing around 50kg, was reportedly transferred to an animal management centre to have its wounds inspected after it was caught.

PHOTO: APPLE DAILY (HONG KONG)



It was an adult, around 1m long and weighed around 50kg, local media reported, citing a spokesman from the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department.

It had reportedly been transferred to an animal management centre to have its wounds inspected.

Wild boars are widespread in the Hong Kong countryside and occasionally wander into villages and urban areas in search of food.

The agriculture department advises people not to approach them as they may become aggressive if threatened.

Another wild pig in Hong Kong also caused havoc last year when it wandered into a shop, knocking down a mannequin and briefly entering a changing room, forcing staff and customers to leave.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE