Blast at Chinese chemical plant

An explosion took place at a chemical plant in the city of Tongling, in China's Anhui province, late on Wednesday evening.

The resulting fire was brought under control, with no casualties, according to state media reports the next day.

Still, the local wildlife was not spared, with a bird's charred carcass found near the blast site.

Although deadly industrial accidents are not unheard of in China, President Xi Jinping vowed to improve safety after the deaths of 165 people from explosions involving dangerous chemicals in Tianjin, in 2015.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 11, 2017, with the headline 'Blast at Chinese chemical plant'. Print Edition | Subscribe
