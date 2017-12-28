Beijing moves to curb online personal loans

HONG KONG • Mr Bai Shichao has a debt problem that is bigger than his pay cheque - and that's a problem for the rest of China too.

Mr Bai, a 30-year-old Beijing deliveryman, has borrowed heavily from China's growing ranks of online cash lenders.

These lenders use artificial intelligence and personal data - like tracking how fast prospective borrowers type on their phones - to determine who will pay them back.

With Mr Bai, they have failed. First, he borrowed to start a business. When that went bust, he borrowed to bet on coal, rapeseed oil and sugar on China's futures markets. Soon he began borrowing from one lender to pay another.

Today, he is more than US$5,000 (S$6,700) in debt, on a salary of less than US$600 a month.

"It's like gambling," said the university dropout who has cycled through a series of menial jobs like security guard and waiter. "You start to gamble. Soon you get addicted to it."

With more than US$100 billion worth of loans and rising worries among Chinese consumers about privacy, Beijing is moving to rein in online personal loans.

Last month, the People's Bank of China, China's central bank, stopped companies and people from starting new online cash lending platforms. Early this month, the China Banking Regulatory Commission said it would crack down on unlicensed cash loan companies and put a lid on high-interest loans.

More than 8,600 companies offer some form of small loan, and about US$145 billion of those debts remain unpaid, according to the People's Bank of China. The Boston Consulting Group puts the figure at US$392 billion.

The government does not track default rates among online lenders, which disclose little on their own.

These lenders originally emerged as a solution to that problem: How to lend to people with no credit history. By most estimates, that could total about one billion people.

Today, thousands of apps offer cash, often within seconds, based on a wide array personal information. China's biggest Internet companies and financial names are funding the effort.

The new online lending platforms also raise issues of privacy. Many platforms that track smartphone use have access to data like location services, phone contact lists and call logs that can be used to track and harass borrowers.

During his borrowing spree, one of the companies Mr Bai Shichao tapped was Smart Finance. Its app - Yongqianbao ("use wallet" in Chinese) - helps it build a credit rating system based on 1,200 data points related to user behaviour.

The app then connects potential borrowers with lenders. Backed by the venture capital vehicle of Mr Kai-Fu Lee, the former head of Google China and a prominent start-up investor in China, it has approved 1.5 million loans a month.

Mr Bai said he received a US$270 loan from Yongqianbao in September. Thanks to the high interest rate, the balance had grown to more than US$330 by mid-November.

The lending platforms have called the people he listed as emergency contacts, then they started calling other people on his contact list, he said. Some debt collectors sent him texts saying they could trace his location. That ability could not be independently verified.

Mr Bai said he now realised that it was not worth trading his privacy for quick cash.

"But at that time, whenever I saw a cash loan service," he said, "I wanted to borrow."

