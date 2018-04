BEIJING (REUTERS) - Chinese capital Beijing has issued a yellow alert for pollution, the third-highest on the country's four-level system, taking effect on Wednesday (April 18).

Pollution is expected to last through April 20 in the smog-prone city, the Beijing Municipal Environment Protection Bureau said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Beijing also ordered some manufacturing companies to curb production as part of emergency measures in response to the pollution, the report said.