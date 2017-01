Beijing confirms aircraft carrier carried out drills

SHANGHAI • China's sole aircraft carrier has conducted drills in the South China Sea, the navy confirmed, after neighbouring Taiwan said the carrier and accompanying ships had passed 167km south of the island amid renewed tension between the two sides.

The Soviet-built Liaoning aircraft carrier and accompanying warships sailed round the east coast of Taiwan in what China called a routine exercise complying with international law. The carrier's J-15 fighters conducted flight exercises in "complex sea conditions" on Monday, said the People's Liberation Army Navy on its official microblog.

The carrier group also ran helicopter exercises, it said, but did not give details on the exact location.

China claims most of the South China Sea through which about US$5 trillion (S$7.2 trillion) in ship- borne trade passes every year.

Neighbours Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims.

The drills come at a time of heightened strain with self-ruled Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own, following US President-elect Donald Trump's telephone call with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen that upset Beijing.

Last month, China conducted its first-ever live-fire drills using an aircraft carrier close to Korea and announced on Dec 25 that the Liaoning and its accompanying fleet would carry out what it called routine exercises in the Western Pacific.

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Dec 26 that the Liaoning and five accompanying ships had entered the top half of the South China Sea after passing south of Taiwan, and later docked at a base on China's Hainan island.

The flotilla raised alarm in Japan when it steamed between the islands of Miyako and Okinawa. Tokyo said one of its Maritime Self Defence Force ships and a P3C patrol aircraft had spotted six Chinese naval vessels including the Liaoning travelling through the passage, and they also scrambled jets after a helicopter that took off from a Chinese frigate flew near Miyako.

Beijing has been angered by recent US naval patrols near isles that it claims in the South China Sea.

Last month, a Chinese navy ship seized a US underwater drone in the South China Sea. Beijing later returned it.

REUTERS