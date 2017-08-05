Beijing commuters join hands to rescue man trapped between station platform and train

A man trapped between a train and the station platform doors in Beijing was rescued by other passengers on Thursday (Aug 3) evening.

The incident that occured at the Chinese capital's Dongzhimen Station was captured on video clips that went viral on China's social media platform Weibo.

In one video, commuters were seen rallying together to help train station staff and police officers free the man.

In a combined effort, the commuters worked together, shouting "1, 2, 3" in unison and managed to push and tilt the train away from the platform.

Eventually, they managed to free the trapped man, and the crowd erupted into applause.

One Weibo user, who uploaded a video of the rescue effort, said the scene was a touching one to witness.

"Hope the injured man will get well soon," she said.

After the incident occured, Beijing Subway released footage of the incident on its Weibo account, explaining that the trapped commuter had deliberately jumped over the station platform doors when the train was approaching the station.

As a result, the train driver executed an emergency brake, it added. Passengers on the train were evacuated while rescue services were activated to save the man.

After the man was rescued, he was sent to the hospital.

Train services resumed 20 minutes later, said Beijing Subway.

"The important point is: No matter whatever the cause, whatever the reason, please cherish your life!" the statement added.