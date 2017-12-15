Beijing appoints kindergarten supervisors after child abuse scandal

(BEIJING) - Some 835 kindergarten supervisors have been appointed to conduct spot-checks on all kindergartens in the Chinese capital in the wake of a child abuse scandal in one of the city's kindergartens.

Beijing's education commission has decided to appoint supervisors to oversee the city's over 1,500 kindergartens, reported state news agency Xinhua on Friday (Dec 15).

Each supervisor would be responsible for five kindergartens, where they would have to conduct on-the-spot checks at least once a month.

Every kindergarten will also be required to have an information board with the supervisor's name, photo and contact number, for parents who wish to file complaints.

Beijing police investigated a child abuse case last month, after a female teacher at RYB Education New World kindergarten was found to have used sewing needles to "discipline" children who would not sleep.

The kindergarten has apologized for the incident.

Xinhua reported that the authorities have since ordered tighter oversight for preschools, especially to enforce "a high moral code among teachers".