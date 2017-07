Researchers have developed a hypoallergenic electronic sensor which can be worn on the skin for a week, and is so light and thin that users forget they even have it on.

The elastic electrode constructed of breathable nanoscale meshes could hold the key to developing non-invasive e-skin devices to monitor a person's health, said the University of Tokyo.

The current from a flexible battery placed near the knuckle powers the LED below the fingernail.