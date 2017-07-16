Beat the heat with mahjong in river

To cope with a heatwave currently sweeping through parts of China, some people in the south-western Chinese city of Chengdu have taken to playing mahjong in a river.

Photos of people seeking respite from the heat by keeping their feet submerged in a flowing river, while having a game of mahjong, have been posted online by Chinese media outlets and on social media, prompting amusement from netizens.

The set-up includes proper tables and chairs, with umbrellas providing shade.

Temperatures in Chengdu started soaring last week, Chinanews.com reported on Friday. Chinese news site ifeng.com said rain was scarce in recent weeks. The Straits Times had also reported earlier last week that as many as 21 provinces and regions in China are baking from a heatwave that has seen ground temperatures of up to 50 deg C.

Maximum temperatures in 31 counties and cities in Xinjiang, Ningxia, Gansu, Shaanxi and Sichuan have hit record highs.

Lydia Lam