Baby panda gets medical check at Japanese zoo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Ueno Zoo on Sunday (July 23) released new video of a baby panda born about a month ago.

The footage shows a zoo keeper putting the female baby panda, which is yet to be named, in a small plastic tub placed on top of a scale.

On Sunday, the baby weighed 1.65kg, an increase of about 509g since she was last weighed and measured on July 12.

The length of her body was measured to be 34.1cm, an increase of 4.6cm from the same time period.

The mother, Shin Shin, 11, had the cub five years after her first cub was found dead just days after it was born.