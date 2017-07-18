At least 14 people injured after gas cylinder exploded at restaurant in central Taiwan

TAIPEI - At least 14 people were taken to hospital, some with severe burns, after an explosion rocked a curry restaurant during lunchtime at the Fengjia business district in the central Taiwanese city of Taichung, reports said on Tuesday (July 18).

Several of the injured were believed to be students from the nearby Feng Chia University. Local media said they had just arrived at the restaurant, or were standing in line for their lunch.

A series of explosions were heard from the restaurant in the city's Xitun District at 12.22 pm before a fire engulfed the restaurant, a clothing store and a noodle restaurant.

At least two victims suffered burns over 80 per cent of their body. Several of the injured were in their 20s, reported Taiwan News.

Another victim was a pregnant woman. The number of victims may increase.

Five ambulances, 23 fire engines and 69 fire fighters were dispatched to the scene. The area is close to the popular Feng Jia night market.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

The fire has since been brought under control.

Initial estimates of the damage stood at NT$1.5 million (US$49,400), reports said.

The police said that a gas cylinder on the first floor of the curry restaurant had exploded.