Asia Briefs: Presidential candidate denies rape claim

Presidential candidate denies rape claim

SEOUL • South Korean presidential candidate Hong Joon Pyo yesterday denied his own autobiographical confession of complicity in an attempted date rape, as voter outrage mounted. The prosecutor-turned-politician, a candidate of ousted president Park Geun Hye's conservative party, has been compared to United States President Donald Trump for his rhetoric and sexist remarks.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Daylight robbery in Tokyo's posh Ginza

TOKYO • A business owner in his 40s was robbed of 40 million yen ($512,000) and assaulted in a daylight heist in Ginza, Tokyo, yesterday. This is the second incident in two days, Japanese media reported.

On Thursday, robbers made off with 384 million yen from a 29-year-old employee in a precious metal shop who was about to buy gold bars.

Four South Korean nationals were arrested on Thursday, though they denied any involvement in the heists.