Asia Briefs: Presidential candidate denies rape claim

SEOUL • South Korean presidential candidate Hong Joon Pyo yesterday denied his own autobiographical confession of complicity in an attempted date rape, as voter outrage mounted. The prosecutor-turned-politician, a candidate of ousted president Park Geun Hye's conservative party, has been compared to United States President Donald Trump for his rhetoric and sexist remarks.

Daylight robbery in Tokyo's posh Ginza

TOKYO • A business owner in his 40s was robbed of 40 million yen ($512,000) and assaulted in a daylight heist in Ginza, Tokyo, yesterday. This is the second incident in two days, Japanese media reported.

On Thursday, robbers made off with 384 million yen from a 29-year-old employee in a precious metal shop who was about to buy gold bars.

Four South Korean nationals were arrested on Thursday, though they denied any involvement in the heists.

