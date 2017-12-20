Asia Briefs: Japan approves anti-missile system

Japan approves anti-missile system

TOKYO • Japan's Cabinet approved the introduction of two Aegis Ashore ballistic missile defence batteries, adding to its existing two-layered defence against North Korea's growing missile and nuclear weapons threat.

The Defence Ministry has requested 730 million yen (S$8.7 million) for initial land surveys and studies on introducing the land-based Lockheed Martin system in the Budget for the fiscal year starting April, Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said earlier this month.

BLOOMBERG

Cameron is China-UK fund vice-chairman

LONDON • Former British prime minister David Cameron has been named vice-chairman of a newly proposed £750 million (S$1.35 billion) China-UK fund.

The role allows him to "facilitate dialogue with the UK and Chinese governments... at the invitation of the UK government", according to a statement from the British government's advisory committee on business appointments.

BERNAMA