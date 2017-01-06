Asia Briefs: HK group to challenge Palace Museum branch

HK group to challenge Palace Museum branch

HONG KONG • A group of activists says it will file a judicial review application over the government's plan to build a local version of Beijing's Palace Museum in the West Kowloon Cultural District, the Hong Kong Free Press reported.

The activists say they are pursuing the move due to the failure of Hong Kong's No. 2 official to conduct public consultation on the project.

Controversy has grown over the project, meant to serve as a permanent display space for some of China's most treasured imperial artefacts, amid public concerns about the lack of transparency in the government's decision-making process, the New York Times reported.

India nabs 4 over New Year attack on woman

NEW DELHI • Police yesterday arrested four men in Bangalore after viewing a video recording of a New Year attack on a woman that has sparked a national public debate about women's safety.

Police made the arrests after examining a closed-circuit video clip of the attack by two men as the woman walked down a secluded lane in a residential area late on Dec 31.

The four men arrested included the two who perpetrated the attack, a senior city police official said.

News of the video came after a Reuters witness and the media said several women revellers were groped and assaulted by a mob in the southern city in a separate incident on New Year's Eve.

REUTERS