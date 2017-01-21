Asia Briefs: Fortune teller forced client into prostitution

Fortune teller forced client into prostitution

TOKYO • A fortune teller in Japan has been ordered to pay US$850,000 (S$1.2 million) in damages to a female client she forced into prostitution, local media reported.

Tokyo District Court ruled that the clairvoyant brainwashed the woman into believing she owed her money, forcing her to pay off the debt by working in the sex industry and then pocketing nearly all of her income, some 90 million yen (S$1.1 million).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Court to hear plea over Modi's Budget

NEW DELHI • India's Supreme Court yesterday said it would hear a plea at the start of next week that seeks to postpone the government's annual Budget, due to be delivered on Feb 1, until after five forthcoming state elections are held. The Public Interest Litigation calls for the delay over concerns that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government could seek to influence the outcome of the polls with populist spending promises.

REUTERS