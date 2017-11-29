Asia Briefs: Chinese general under probe commits suicide

Chinese general under probe commits suicide

BEIJING • A prominent Chinese general under investigation for corruption has committed suicide, state media said yesterday, the latest development in a sweeping anti-graft campaign that has shaken the armed forces.

Zhang Yang, a former member of the powerful Central Military Commission, was being investigated over links to disgraced generals Guo Boxiong and Xu Caihou, the official Xinhua news agency said.

The investigation into Zhang had verified that he "gravely violated discipline" and was "suspected of giving and taking bribes", Xinhua said, citing the commission.

REUTERS

Illegal explosives cause of China port city blast

SHANGHAI • A deadly blast that rocked China's port city of Ningbo at the weekend was caused by the mishandling of illegal explosives, police said yesterday.

Sunday's blast hit a crumbling light-industrial area after a fugitive wanted for manufacturing and selling illegal explosives asked relatives to dispose of the material, Ningbo police said in a statement.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Japan's Toray reveals 149 cheating cases

TOKYO • Japan's Toray Industries yesterday revealed 149 cases of quality data falsification at a materials-making subsidiary spanning eight years, in the latest quality-assurance scandal to hit a Japanese manufacturer.

The world's largest maker of carbon fibre composite materials said the cheating involved products including tyre-strengthening cords sold to 13 clients by Toray Hybrid Cord.

A broader probe into possible wrongdoing across the group was ongoing.

REUTERS