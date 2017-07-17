As China prepares for new top leaders, women are still shut out

BEIJING (NYTIMES) - China's Communist Party leaders will gather this autumn for a closely watched congress to decide who will take the party into its eighth decade of power.

Yet, for all the speculation about who will emerge at the top of the ruling party, one result seems certain: Few, if any, will be women.

Not once since the Communists came to power in 1949 has a woman sat on the party's highest body, the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee now led by President Xi Jinping.

The 25-member Politburo has just two women, though that is the highest number since the Cultural Revolution, when the wives of the Chinese leader Mao Zedong and of Lin Biao, his designated successor, were given seats in 1969.

Despite China's constitutional commitments to gender equality, discrimination remains widespread, academics and feminists say, summed up by the saying that a woman with power is like "a hen crowing at dawn" - an augur of the collapse of the family and state.

Mandatory early retirement for women does not help.

Women must retire up to 10 years earlier than men, on the assumption that they are the primary caregivers for grandchildren and elderly relatives. That removes them from contention just as their careers begin to peak.

So as Beijing's sultry summer deepens, Ms Guo Jianmei and a group of fellow lawyers and feminists are rushing to complete a document urging the Communist Party to promote more women to leadership positions.

They hope to distribute the document to party leaders to stimulate discussion before the congress, Ms Guo said.

Twice in the past, Ms Guo, 57, and others have appealed to the National People's Congress, China's parliament, but this is their first approach to the supremely powerful party.

The percentage of women among full members of the party's Central Committee has declined in recent years, from 6.4 per cent in 2012 before the last party congress to 4.9 per cent today.

The official retirement age for most male party cadres is 60, though that is often ignored at the top, where men may serve until at least 67, by unofficial agreement.

The retirement age for female party cadres, civil servants and employees of state enterprises is 55. Other female workers retire at 50.