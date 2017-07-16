Arson suspect arrested after 22 killed in China fire

BEIJING (AFP) - A man was arrested for allegedly setting ablaze a two-storey house in eastern China on Sunday (July 16), killing 22 people and injuring three, state media said.

The suspect, named Jiang, is in police custody, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The fire broke out at around 4.30am local time in Yushan Town north-west of Shanghai in Jiangsu province, before it was extinguished an hour later.

Local police gave no further information on the suspect, Xinhua said.

The three injured do not face life-threatening injuries, the agency added.