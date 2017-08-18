Around 30 injured after tour bus crashes in Hokkaido: NHK

TOKYO - Around 30 people were injured after a tour bus plunged off the road in the town of Shimizu in Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost prefecture, broadcaster NHK reported on Friday (Aug 18).

Rescue officials cited by NHK said the accident happened at around 4pm local time (3pm Singapore time) and police and rescue officials were investigating the cause of the crash.

The bus was believed to have been carrying around 40 people at the time of the accident, the fire department said.

This story is developing.