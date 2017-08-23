Another journal told to censor China articles

BEIJING • A second academic journal has received requests to censor content in China, following an international outcry after Cambridge University Press (CUP) temporarily agreed to block sensitive articles from another publication under pressure from Beijing.

The United States-based Association for Asian Studies (AAS) said yesterday that China's General Administration of Press and Publications had asked CUP, its online publisher, to remove 100 articles from the Journal Of Asian Studies.

It was the second time in days that a journal published by CUP, the world's oldest publishing house, revealed it had received such a demand from China.

"The officers of the association are extremely concerned about this violation of academic freedom, and the AAS is in ongoing discussions with CUP about how it will respond to the Chinese government," the association said in a statement.

The statement came after CUP blocked and then, under intense pressure from international academics, restored access to hundreds of articles on its website from the journal China Quarterly, including many about the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests, the status of Tibet and the Chinese democracy movement.

Cambridge University posted a statement about its decision on its Weibo account in Chinese. It was quickly deleted, but had already been met with thousands of reposts and comments praising the decision to restore the articles.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE