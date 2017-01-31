Angling for a prize catch in the cold

A frozen river in Hwacheon, 118km north-east of Seoul, South Korea, was packed yesterday as visitors fished for sancheoneo, a type of mountain trout. The Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival, which kicked off on Jan 14, will run until Feb 5. It saw its millionth visitor last week, three to four days earlier compared with previous years, according to Yonhap news agency. The highlight of the festival, which is in its 14th year, is a competition in which visitors from all over the world catch sancheoneo with their bare hands. Besides ice-fishing, other events include snow- and ice-sledding, ice soccer and colourful parades.