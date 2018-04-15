Air China passenger plane bound for Beijing diverted to Zhengzhou for 'public safety reasons'

BEIJING - A Chinese passenger plane bound for Beijing was diverted to Zhengzhou on Sunday morning (April 15) due to "public safety reasons", reported Chinese media.

Flight CA1350 took off from Changsha in central China's Hunan province at 8.40 am on Sunday and was scheduled to land at Beijing Capital International Airport at 11am.

The flight was instead diverted to Zhengzhou in Henan province.

Chinese newspaper Thepaper reported on its website that one passenger on board the flight held a crew member hostage, prompting the diversion to Zhengzhou airport.

The plane landed in Zhengzhou at 9.55am on Sunday and all the passengers on board have safely disembarked.

Investigations are underway.