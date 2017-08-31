After North Korea missile, Britain and Japan agree on closer security ties

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Britain and Japan will pledge closer cooperation on defence, cyber security and counter-terrorism as Prime Minster Theresa May looks to strengthen relations with one of her closest allies ahead of Brexit.

Visiting her Japanese counterpart, Mr Shinzo Abe, as Tokyo responds to the increasing military threat posed by North Korea, Mrs May toured Japan's flagship Izumo helicopter carrier for a military briefing with Minister of Defence Itsunori Onodera before attending a national security meeting.

"My visit today is a sign of the growing cooperation and partnership we have on defence matters," Mrs May told Mr Onodera after inspecting an honour guard at the Yokosuka naval base near Tokyo on Thursday (Aug 31), which is also home to the US Navy Seventh Fleet carrier, the USS Ronald Reagan.

Mrs May and Mr Abe will agree a joint declaration on security cooperation, including plans for British soldiers to take part in military exercises on Japanese soil and for collaboration to address the threat of cyber and militant attacks when Japan hosts the Olympics in 2020.

North Korea is expected to feature heavily in the talks after Pyongyang launched a ballistic missile on Tuesday that passed over Japanese territory, prompting international condemnation.

The two leaders are expected to discuss the possibility of further sanctions on North Korea, Mr May's office said. Mrs May called on China to put more pressure on North Korea after she arrived in Japan on Wednesday.

The Global Times, a publication of the official People's Daily of China's ruling Communist Party, attacked Mrs May for her comment. "Beijing does not need London to teach it how to deal with North Korea," it wrote.

Following the security briefing, the trip's focus returned to trade and investment.

Mr Abe said on Thursday he had received assurances that Britain's negotiations on leaving the European Union (EU) would be transparent.

Speaking at a business forum before remarks by Mrs May, Mr Abe also said he had trust in the British economy after its departure from the EU and noted that Britain was a very important base for Japanese manufacturing.

During a two-hour train ride between Kyoto and Tokyo late on Wednesday, the two leaders discussed Brexit, with Mrs May talking Mr Abe through the details of a series of papers published in recent weeks setting out her negotiating position.

Mrs May said on Wednesday that Japan's upcoming trade deal with the EU could offer a template for a future Japan-Britain trade agreement, the latest attempt to show investors that Brexit will not lead to an overnight change in business conditions.

Japan has been unusually open about its concerns over Brexit, worrying that 40 billion pounds (S$70 billion) of Japanese investment in the British economy could suffer if trading conditions change abruptly when Britain leaves the bloc.