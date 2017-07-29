About the scandal

Published
1 hour ago
Japan Correspondent
waltsim@sph.com.sg

TOKYO • In December last year, the Defence Ministry turned down an information disclosure request by the media for the daily mission logs recorded by ground troops in South Sudan from July.

The apparent reason was that both hard and soft copies of the logs had been discarded, though this was eventually found to be untrue.

The media had noted the worsening situation in South Sudan and it would have been politically controversial had the Japanese troops, who were involved in infrastructure projects, been in immediate danger.

After it was leaked to the media that electronic logs still existed, the Defence Ministry first claimed they need not be released as these were recorded by individual soldiers and hence, not official.

It later backtracked and released a portion of the electronic logs in the face of public pressure.

An internal probe uncovered a series of legal violations that involved both Defence Ministry and military officers, with disciplinary action recommended for five officials.

Among them were the ministry's top bureaucrat Tetsuro Kuroe, who resigned yesterday, and General Toshiya Okabe of the Ground Self- Defence Force, who will leave his post on Aug 8.

Walter Sim

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 29, 2017, with the headline 'About the scandal'. Print Edition | Subscribe
