Abe's Pearl Harbor visit isn't a first, but it can still be a milestone

TOKYO (NYTIMES) - When President Barack Obama made a historic visit to Hiroshima in May, there was no question that he was the first sitting US president to do so. But as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prepares to pay his respects at Pearl Harbor on Tuesday, Japanese officials are scrambling to identify what is unprecedented about his reciprocal visit.

Abe announced this month that he would visit Pearl Harbor. Japan's Foreign Ministry indicated at the time that he would be the first sitting Japanese prime minister to visit Pearl Harbor, the site of the surprise attack on a US naval base 75 years ago.

It now appears that he is the fourth.

A few days after Abe announced his visit, news reports emerged that a predecessor, Shigeru Yoshida, had stopped in Hawaii in 1951 on his way home from signing a treaty in San Francisco and had paid a quiet visit to Pearl Harbor.

Last week, a Japanese-language newspaper in Hawaii reported it had found in its archives articles about two other visits there by sitting Japanese prime ministers in the 1950s, including Nobusuke Kishi, Abe's grandfather.

In response to the reports, Japanese officials are characterizing Abe's visit as the first by a sitting prime minister with a US president to the memorial.

After the existence of the prior visits was reported, Japan's Foreign Ministry acknowledged that in 1956 Prime Minister Ichiro Hatoyama had visited the United States Pacific Command in Honolulu, and that Kishi had followed in 1957.

Abe's office said "it was difficult to confirm as it was contained in records more than 60 years ago."

It is possible that the current government did not realise that the prime minister's predecessors had visited Pearl Harbor. Robert Dujarric, director of the Institute of Contemporary Asian Studies at Temple University in Tokyo, said "they weren't big time, official state visits."

At the time, the news media provided scant coverage.

Abe apparently did not know his grandfather had been to Pearl Harbor. Abe has professed his desire to fulfill his grandfather's thwarted effort to revise the pacifist clause in Japan's Constitution.