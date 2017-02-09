Abe to propose US-Japan Cabinet level talks to Trump: Govt source

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will propose a new cabinet level framework for US-Japan talks on trade, security and macroeconomic issues including currencies when he meets President Donald Trump on Friday (Feb 10), a Japanese government official involved in planning the summit said.

Abe heads to Washington later on Thursday hoping promises to help create US jobs and bolster Japan's military will persuade Trump to turn down the heat on trade and currency and stand by the decades-old alliance.

During his election campaign, Trump complained that Tokyo was not sharing enough of the cost of the US security umbrella.

He has also lumped Japan with China and Mexico as big contributors to the US trade deficit, targeted its auto trade as "unfair" and accused Tokyo of using monetary policy to devalue its currency to boost exports.