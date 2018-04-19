Shinzo Abe says US, Japan to begin talks on 'trade deals'

PALM BEACH, UNITED STATES (AFP) - Facing US pressure, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday (April 18) that Japan was ready to begin talks about "trade deals" with the United States, but was careful not to commit to a full-fledged free trade agreement.

After demands for fairer trade from his US host President Donald Trump, Mr Abe said, "We have agreed to start talks for free, fair and reciprocal trade deals."

But he would not be drawn on whether that path would lead to a bilateral agreement, or a broader Pacific pact, which Mr Trump opposes.