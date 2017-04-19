Aaron Kwok weds Chinese model

HONG KONG • Actor Aaron Kwok, 51, ended days of speculation over his marriage plans when he threw a low-key wedding banquet at the swanky Peninsula Hong Kong last night with his Chinese model girlfriend Moka Fang.

Security was tight at the hotel where 10 tables were laid out at the mezzanine floor which was decked out in "a thousand" pink roses, the Apple Daily reported.

Although the media was barred from covering the event, the award-winning Hong Kong actor and singer allowed a peek into his wedding day by releasing photos, such as one showing him flanked by his groomsmen, including fellow actor Julian Cheung.

Other images include a pre-wedding portrait themed "Let's Dance", snapped by film-maker and photographer Wing Shya.

Kwok was suited in Tom Ford, while Fang wore a white Georges Hobeika gown and jewellery from the Louis Vuitton High Jewellery collection.

The 29-year-old bride dropped her first hint of the big day when she posted a pair of shiny red shoes on her Instagram page early yesterday, sparking speculation that they could be her bridal shoes.

A handful of celebrity guests, including former actress Chingmy Yau, attended the private wedding. They received pralines prepared by Armani/Dolci, a confectionery affiliated with Italian luxury brand Giorgo Armani, as door gifts.



The couple, who are believed to have started dating in 2015, had kept their wedding plans under wraps but talk began swirling last month when a Chinese netizen claimed to have heard a bank employee, allegedly Fang's relative, discussing the wedding.

The news was later confirmed by Kwok's manager Leung May May.