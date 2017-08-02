A worker at a king oyster mushroom farm in Boeun county, North Chungcheong province in South Korea. The country is a leading producer of the king oyster mushroom, which contains seven times more vitamin C than the normal oyster mushroom.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 02, 2017, with the headline 'A wealth of goodness'. Print Edition | Subscribe
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.