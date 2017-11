It is a walk in the park - but not for the faint-hearted - at an elevated forest trail in China's south-eastern province of Fujian. The idea behind the 19km trail - built by Fuzhou city's Zuohai Park - is inspired by Singapore's Alexandra Garden Trail and partly designed by a team from Singapore, hxnews.com reported. The steel bridge with a see-through floor rises and falls with the terrain, allowing people to walk among the treetops without damaging the vegetation.