A Christmas treat to dive for

An aquarium keeper dressed as Santa Claus feeding Magellanic penguins during a Christmas event at Hakkeijima Sea Paradise in Yokohama, Japan, last Saturday. The aquarium's Christmas activities started that day and will run until Christmas Day.
