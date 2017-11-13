A Christmas treat to dive for

An aquarium keeper dressed as Santa Claus feeding Magellanic penguins during a Christmas event at Hakkeijima Sea Paradise in Yokohama, Japan, last Saturday. The aquarium's Christmas activities started that day and will run until Christmas Day.
PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
