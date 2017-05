JINAN (CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - At least nine people died after a fire triggered by vehicles broke out in a tunnel in Weihai city, in eastern China's Shandong province on Tuesday (May 9) morning.

Three other people are reportedly missing after the fire erupted following a vehicular accident in the Taojiakuang tunnel in the Huancui district.

The accident occurred at about 9am on Tuesday, Chinese media reported.

Investigations are ongoing.