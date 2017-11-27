800 Singaporeans in Hong Kong mark first Singapore Family Day

Over 2,500km away from home, more than 800 Singaporeans living in Hong Kong gathered for the inaugural Singapore Family Day in the Chinese territory yesterday for Singapore food, games and performances, joined by Culture, Community and Youth Minister Grace Fu.

The event, held at the Singapore International School Hong Kong, marked the first time that Singaporeans residing in Hong Kong came together for a large-scale event in celebration of their shared culture and identity, said the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth in a statement yesterday.

At the event, Ms Fu said: "I am very glad that Singaporeans here have organised the first Singapore Family Day in Hong Kong. It is a great way to bring the family together and stay connected with Singapore.

"Through the fun and games, the children can also understand a bit more about their heritage, our multiracial society and what it means to be Singaporean."

Attendees were treated to performances, including those by singer-songwriter Natalie Hiong and home-grown group The Mainworks, which performed xinyao, or Singapore Chinese folk songs.

The event was organised by the Overseas Singaporean Unit, with support from overseas Singaporeans and the Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong.

Madam Hellen Teo, a homemaker in Hong Kong, volunteered to lead a team to curate food operators and dishes for the event.

"Having been away from Singapore for the past 11 years, I know what it is like to miss home," she said. "I believe that 'friends who eat together, stay together', and I hope that our Singaporean community here in Hong Kong will grow closer as one big family through our common love for food."