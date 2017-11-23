5.0-magnitude earthquake hits China's Chongqing

BEIJING - A 5.0-magnitude earthquake hit Chongqing municipality in south-west China at 5.43pm on Thursday (Nov 23), according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC).

The quake struck Wulong county at a depth of about 10km, Xinhua news agency reported.

The tremor was felt strongly in Chongqing’s city districts such as Yubei and Shapingba.

According to Xinhua, the municipality's earthquake administration has sent experts and rescuers to the quake zone.

Wulong is home to the scenic area Wulong Karst, which was named as a world natural heritage area by Unesco in 2007.

The area also provided the backdrop to several scenes in Hollywood blockbuster movie “Transformers 4: Age of Extinction”, Xinhua added.