$3.60 for pineapple bun? It's hard to swallow

Is HK$20 (S$3.60) for one pineapple bun (bo lo bao) overpriced? Hong Kong chief executive contender John Tsang (above) thinks so. Accompanied by his wife Lynn, the former financial secretary visited a newly opened food truck in Tsim Sha Tsui on Saturday. He bought a pineapple bun and a cup of milk tea, reported Ming Pao daily. He commented that the food was "not bad" but the price for Hong Kong's ubiquitous snack was "a tad too expensive". He said he hoped the owner of the food truck could make the prices more affordable. The food truck project, proposed by Mr Tsang in 2015, was finally launched last week, reported South China Morning Post. Sixteen food trucks, selected from more than 190 applications, will be allowed to operate in eight tourist districts.