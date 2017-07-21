2 dead, 55 injured in restaurant explosion near China's famed West Lake

HANGZHOU - Two people are confirmed dead and 55 others injured in a blast on Friday (July 21) morning at a restaurant near the tourist hotspot of West Lake in east China, Chinese media reported.

Twelve of the injured are seriously hurt, Xinhua news agency said, citing local authorities.

A report post on Sina.com said gas cylinders at the shop had exploded at about 8.30am. The blast was so powerful that it shattered the windows of passing cars and neighbouring shops. More than 20 passengers aboard a bus going past the shop were injured, the report said.

The authorities despatched firefighting vehicles to the scene and the blaze is under control, the report said.

This story is developing.