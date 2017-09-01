19th Communist Party of China National Congress to convene in Beijing on Oct 18

BEIJING (China Daily/Asia News Network) - The 19th Communist Party of China National Congress will convene in Beijing on Oct 18.

The Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee decided at a meeting on Thursday (Aug 31) to submit the proposal to the seventh plenary meeting of the 18th CPC Central Committee, which will be held on Oct 11.

A new CPC Central Committee and a new Central Commission for Discipline Inspection will be elected at the congress, according to the Thursday meeting.

The Political Bureau meeting, presided over by Mr Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, studied preparatory work for the Plenary Session and National Congress.

The National Congress is "greatly important" at a time the country is undergoing the decisive stage in finishing the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects as well as the crucial period of the development of socialism with Chinese characteristics, reported The China Daily.

The congress will hold high the banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, be guided by Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory and the Thought of Three Represents, and the Scientific Outlook on Development, according to the meeting.

The congress will put into practice guiding principles from Mr Xi's major policy addresses as well as new ideas, thoughts and strategies regarding governance by the CPC Central Committee.

It will review the party's work over the past five years and summarise the historical process and the experiences the CPC Central Committee with Mr Xi as its core has gained, uniting and leading people of all ethnic groups to carry on and advance socialism with Chinese characteristics.

The congress will thoroughly examine the current international and domestic situation and fully take into account new requirements for the party and the country's development as well as new expectations from the people, it was decided.

It will also draw guidelines for actions and major policies that meet the requirements of the times. It will call upon all members of the party and all the people of China to fortify their confidence in the socialist path, theories, system and culture with Chinese characteristics.

What's more, it will continue promoting coordinated progress in economic, political, cultural, social and ecological areas.

It also will continue advancing in a coordinated manner the party's Four-Pronged Comprehensive Strategy, which includes building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, driving reform to a deeper level, fully implementing the rule of law, and strengthening party discipline.