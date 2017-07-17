18 dead, 18 missing in China flooding: Reports

Heavy rains caused flooding that left 18 people dead and another 18 missing around Jilin, with more than 110,000 evacuated when flooding hit the city on July 13 and 14.
Published
4 hours ago

BEIJING (AFP) - Flooding in China's north-east has left 18 dead and 18 missing, state media said Monday (July 17), after the latest deadly deluge to hit the country this summer.

The central and eastern parts of Jilin province were hit by driving rain on Thursday and Friday, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

More than 110,000 were forced to flee the city of Jilin due to the heavy rain, it said, adding that the government had sent over 32,000 rescue workers to the area.

China has been hit by a series of fatal floods this summer, leaving dozens dead and displacing huge numbers of people.

Last week authorities said that at least 63 were killed by landslides and floods in central China, which forced 1.6 million to flee.

Authorities in the southern region of Guangxi earlier this month said two dozen people had been killed or gone missing due to flooding, which also damaged thousands of houses.

