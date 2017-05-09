10 South Korean children killed in car accident in China

SEOUL (Korea Herald/Asia News Network) - Ten South Korean young children were killed in a traffic accident in China on Tuesday (May 9) after a car they were travelling in caught fire, according to news reports.

The accident took place at around 9am in a tunnel in Weihai, Shandong Province.

Seoul's Foreign Ministry said it was checking on the exact details of casualties, but Yonhap News reported that 10 South Korean children, a Chinese child as well as the driver were killed.

A Chinese instructor was severely injured, it added, citing officials at the South Korean Embassy in China.

A ministry official said the instructor was missing and that the embassy had dispatched a consul to the scene.

"What we know so far is that the accident occurred when the car taking the children to school was passing through a tunnel," the official said.

"It's unclear whether there was a fire, but a considerable number, around 10 or so, were killed, including the driver, and the accompanying instructor was missing. We're looking into it."