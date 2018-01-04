10 missing after cargo ship sinks off Shanghai

Workers on a rescue ship at the site where cargo vessel Changping, loaded with 5,000 tonnes of steel, collided with another freighter and sank at Wusongkou anchorage near the Yangtze estuary in Shanghai yesterday. Three people have been rescued while 10 crew members are still missing. Staff with the local Maritime Safety Administration told Xinhua news agency that rescue divers found a 4 sq m hole in the hull, which would have swiftly let a tonne of water into the ship and made it hard for the crew to escape. The search for the missing crew members is continuing. The city's maritime search and rescue centre has deployed seven patrol vessels, three salvage ships and five other boats for the search.