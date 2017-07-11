Driving against traffic in Taiwan: One cruises 34km in wrong direction, another stopped after police throw traffic cones at him

Two cases of driving against traffic occurred on Tuesday (July 11) in Taiwan, with a man driving against traffic on a highway for up to 34km in the first, and a policeman hurling a traffic cone at a motorcyclist in the second.

In the first case, a 52-year-old man drove against traffic on a highway in Taiwan on Tuesday, with the police dispatching five cars to nab the man, Taiwanese news outlets reported.

The incident happened along a highway in Taiwan's south-west Tainan city, Liberty Times Net reported.

The man, identified only as Mr Hong, drove for up to 34km before he was caught by a convoy of five police cars near the Baihe district.

A video released by the police, taken from the man's dashboard camera, shows other vehicles avoiding him as he cruises down the highway.

According to Taiwanese media, he can be fined NT$3,000 (S$135) to NT$6,000 yuan.

The second case involved a motorcyclist, also in Tainan, surnamed Chen.

The 65-year-old man is shown in video footage riding against traffic on a highway.

Police dispatched a team of officers to stop him, Taiwan's Apple Daily reported.

He is shown in a video evading police as he approaches them. One police officer holds up traffic cones to stop him and another hurls his cone at him.

He is later subdued by the police.

The diabetic, who claimed he was rushing home for his insulin shot, said he did not know he was on the wrong side, Apple Daily reported.

He said he was just wondering "why every car is coming towards me and police officers were stopping me".

He said he was so anxious that he did not know what to do and did not mean to evade capture.

If convicted, he can be fined up to NT$6,000.