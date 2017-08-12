DPM Teo calls on Jokowi at Istana Merdeka

Indonesian President Joko Widodo yesterday hosted a high-level delegation from Singapore, led by Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, at the Istana Merdeka.

Among the items discussed were cooperation and investment opportunities as the two nations mark 50 years of bilateral relations this year, said Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister A. M. Fachir after the meeting.

The two sides also talked about the Kendal Industrial Park in Central Java, which was launched by Mr Joko and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Indonesia-Singapore Leaders Retreat last November.

DPM Teo told Mr Joko that there are now 30 companies from Singapore, employing a total of 1,700 workers from Semarang, the capital of Central Java, with 41 more firms on the way, said Mr Fachir.

He added that these additional 41 companies will require about 4,000 more workers once they set up shop there. "Therefore, the government will also set up institutions such as polytechnics to prepare the workforce."

DPM Teo had arrived in Jakarta on Thursday for a three-day visit, his second to Indonesia this year.

He is accompanied by Minister for Social and Family Development Tan Chuan-Jin, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Trade and Industry and Education Low Yen Ling, Chairman for Government Parliamentary Committee (Defence and Foreign Affairs) Vikram Nair and officials from the foreign affairs and trade and industry ministries.

At the meeting, both sides also touched on how Singapore can work with Indonesia in areas such as the digital economy, as well as other opportunities in the Riau Islands, which will be further addressed at the next Leaders Retreat to be held in Singapore on Sept 7, said Mr Fachir.

Yesterday, DPM Teo also met former Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono as well as other officials and leaders.

The Singapore delegation that attended Thursday night's National Day Reception hosted by the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta will also be at the Singapore Community Day event, which will be held at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski today.