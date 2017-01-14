Cold front puts north Japan in deep freeze

TOKYO • Residents of northern Japan began digging out yesterday after a winter storm dumped over 2m of snow and forecasters warned of further falls, including sub-zero weather in Tokyo.

A 61-year-old woman was found dead on Thursday under a pile of snow in front of her home in Yamagata prefecture on Honshu island, Japanese media reported.

Television footage showed residents across northern and western Japan shovelling snow outside their houses and off rooftops yesterday, Reuters reported.

As of 11am yesterday, nearly 2.5m of snow had been recorded in some parts of Aomori and Yamagata prefectures, and about 1.7m in Hokkaido, NHK World reported.

The cold front was expected to bring "alarming amounts of snowfall" over the weekend, including sub-zero temperatures in the capital Tokyo, Japan Meteorological Agency said.

A cold air mass with a temperature of minus 42 deg C is likely to expand over northern Japan, according to NHK World.