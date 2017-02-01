Chinese tycoon denies being abducted in Hong Kong

HONG KONG • Chinese tycoon Xiao Jianhua issued a second statement yesterday to say that he has not been abducted in Hong Kong and taken to mainland China, as his apparent disappearance continues to be the talk of the town, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported yesterday.

Mr Xiao, 46, founder of Beijing- based Tomorrow Group, said on the company's WeChat account that he was "recuperating overseas" and would meet the media "in the near future" after treatment.

Known for his close ties with powerful politicians in Beijing, the billionaire financier claimed that he enjoys the consular protection of Canada as a Canadian citizen and was protected by Hong Kong law as a permanent resident of the city, the SCMP reported.

He also revealed that he held a "diplomatic passport".

"I have diplomatic protection as I hold a diplomatic passport. Please don't worry about me," Mr Xiao wrote on WeChat. He did not say where he was and which country had issued him the diplomatic passport.

But the statement was removed less than an hour after it was issued, without explanation.

A report by overseas book portal Bowen Press claimed that he had been snatched away from Hong Kong by Chinese agents for being against China's party leadership. But Mr Xiao said he was never involved in any activity harmful to the Communist Party or with any opposing forces or organisations.

"I am recuperating overseas right now, and I will meet the press in the near future after my treatment," the statement said.

Mingjing, an overseas portal on Chinese political rumours, reported over the weekend that an unnamed billionaire who controlled trillions of yuan in assets was captured by mainland Chinese police and state security agents in Hong Kong on Friday night.

Bowen Press, an offshoot of Chinese political rumours outlet Boxun, reported on Monday that the tycoon was Mr Xiao, the SCMP said.