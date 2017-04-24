China, KL set up high-level bilateral committee

KUALA LUMPUR • Diplomatic and defence ties between Malaysia and China have been further enhanced with the setting up of a high-level committee between the two countries.

Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said yesterday that the setting up of the committee was to identify a more practical and structured form of cooperation in defence.

This was the outcome of a meeting with China's Defence Minister, General Chang Wanquan, during his three-day official visit to China that ended yesterday, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin said in a statement.

He said he has instructed Malaysia's army chief General Zulkiple Kassim and air force chief General Affendi Buang to take the discussion further on defence and military cooperation.

Malaysia and China will also organise more frequent exchange visits in future to improve communication and understanding, and also to further strengthen trust, added Mr Hishammuddin, who is also Special Functions Minister.

COUNTERING MARITIME THREATS This move is intended to strengthen defence cooperation and enhance operability among countries involved to react against maritime threat. This matter will be finalised soon. '' MALAYSIAN DEFENCE MINISTER HISHAMMUDDIN HUSSEIN, on the Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting having agreed that the coming Asean-China Maritime Exercise will be conducted in the Asean waters.

He said the Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting has agreed that the coming Asean-China Maritime Exercise will be conducted in Asean waters. "This move is intended to strengthen defence cooperation and enhance operability among countries involved to react against maritime threat. This matter will be finalised soon," he added.

Mr Hishammuddin also met China Central Military Commission vice-chairman General Xu Qiliang, State Councillor Yang Jiechi and Minister of Public Security Guo Shengkun.

He also witnessed the signing of a sub-contract between Malaysia's Boustead Naval Shipyard and China Shipbuilding & Offshore International to jointly build four Littoral Mission Ships for the Royal Malaysian Navy.

BERNAMA